The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Fast charge your gadgets and transfer massive sized files in just a few seconds with the use of a Thunderbolt 5 Port so you don’t have to waste time waiting for it to be completed. 


The charger gives out a max 140W for the upstream Thunderbolt 5 Port and 45W of charging with USB-C ports. It can support one DisplayPort, HDMI and two downstream Thunderbolt 5 Video outputs with 8K resolution and 60fps along with PD 3.1 support. 

The Anker Prime 14in1 Dock is equipped with two Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports, Thunder 5 upstream port, three USB-A Ports, AC input, Two USB-C ports, TF card readers and an ethernet port of 2.5 Gbps. 

The dock also has an advanced cooling system for practical charging performance, especially when on full load, protecting both your devices and chargers from overheating. Get the Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $100 off on Amazon today!

