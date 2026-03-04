The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off

The Anker Prime 14in1 features 140W max charging with the Thunderbolt 5 upstream port, with the support of 3.1 PD protocol for optimal charging. The 2 USB-C ports feature 45W of charging total, so you can charge your phones or earbuds.

Connect up to 14 devices as Anker’s dock is equipped with 2 USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, two downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports, two upstream Thunderbolt 5 Ports, AC input, an HDMI 2.1 display port, TF and SD card readers, and an ethernet port with 2.5GBPS.

You can transfer massive files in just a few seconds with the use of the Thunderbolt 5 port, so the stress of transferring files for hours is now gone. It also features Dual Display Docking, allowing for video outputs of up to 60Hz and 8K resolution

Grab the Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $60 off today!