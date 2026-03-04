Daily Deals

The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off

The Anker Prime 14in1 features 140W max charging with the Thunderbolt 5 upstream port, with the support of 3.1 PD protocol for optimal charging. The 2 USB-C ports feature 45W of charging total, so you can charge your phones or earbuds.


Connect up to 14 devices as Anker’s dock is equipped with 2 USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, two downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports, two upstream Thunderbolt 5 Ports, AC input, an HDMI 2.1 display port, TF and SD card readers, and an ethernet port with 2.5GBPS.

The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off

You can transfer massive files in just a few seconds with the use of the Thunderbolt 5 port, so the stress of transferring files for hours is now gone. It also features Dual Display Docking, allowing for video outputs of up to 60Hz and 8K resolution

Grab the Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $60 off today!

Preview Product Price
Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station, 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock with 120Gbps Max Transfer, Thunderbolt Dock with 140W Max Charging, Cooling System, Up to 8K, Dual Display for TBT 5/4 Laptops Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station, 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock with 120Gbps Max Transfer, Thunderbolt... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
1 Min Read
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
1 Min Read
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
1 Min Read
Apple Potentially Releasing 5 New Products During the 3 Day Announcement Window
Apple Potentially Releasing 5 New Products During the 3 Day Announcement Window
1 Min Read
The Baseus 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger Is 66% Off
The Baseus 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger Is 66% Off
1 Min Read
Rivian Releases Apple Watch App
Rivian Releases Apple Watch App
1 Min Read
macOS 26.3 Hints at 3 Upcoming Apple Products
macOS 26.3 Hints at 3 Upcoming Apple Products
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Coming in Red
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Coming in Red
1 Min Read
The M5 iPad Pro 512GB is $199 Off
The M5 iPad Pro 512GB is $199 Off
1 Min Read
M1 MacBook Air Out Of Stock At Walmart Website
M1 MacBook Air Out Of Stock At Walmart Website
1 Min Read
EverPass and Apple TV Reach Deal Bringing Sporting Content To Bars And Other Places
EverPass and Apple TV Reach Deal Bringing Sporting Content To Bars And Other Places
1 Min Read
Lost your password?