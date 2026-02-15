The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off

Anker’s Prime 3in1 wireless station lets you charge 3 devices simultaneously, and you can use it as an adjustable stand to get a comfortable view on your smartphone. It can give up to 25W of wireless charging with the use of Qi2 technology, allowing you to charge an iPhone 17 Pro to half its battery level in less than 30 minutes.

The charging station features an advanced airflow cooling system operating at 19db to prevent your phone from overheating, keeping it just below 98.6 F while you are charging up your devices, such as your iPhone, Airpods and Apple Watch, to protect their battery life. It features a travel ready and compact, palm-sized design, and is about the same weight as an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and can fold flat so you can pack it with your luggage easily. Get the Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station to accommodate your charging needs today!