The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $50 Off

The Anker Prime is just the size of your palm and measures 8.11 oz, meaning it can fit in your pocket bag and pouch without taking up too much space. It’s the perfect accessory to bring during travel to stay connected. It is also foldable and made to fit inside your pocket too.

Charge up to 3 devices simultaneously, like your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone, without tangling the wires. It operates at about 19db and keeps your devices cool during charging, giving you peace of mind that your devices won’t overheat and that their battery life will be preserved.

Enjoy Qi2.2 25W fast wireless charging that charges your iPhone to half in below 30 minutes. Accommodate charging needs wirelessly with the Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station for $50 off on Amazon today!