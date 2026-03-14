The Anker Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charger 2-Pack Is $15 Off

The Anker product features 15W of wireless charging with Qi2 certification, capable of charging your iPhone 16 Pro to 20% in well below 20 minutes. The charger is Qi2 certified with an ActiveShield 2.0 safety system protecting your device with temperature monitoring in real time. You can enjoy peace of mind knowing your device is safe and that you can extend its battery life.

The charger features a portable and compact design, allowing you to bring it anywhere. It also has a complementary handy cable tie so you can organize the chargers and keep them together when packing them or when storing them at home.

You get a 5ft cable for extended reach for a flexible and convenient charging experience. It is perfect for charging from the sofa or from your work setup. You can also check emails, message people, handle calls, and use social media without worrying about the cable length.

Accommodate your charging needs, wireless and cable, with the Anker Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charger 2-pack for $15 off today

