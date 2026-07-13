Daily Deals

The Anker SOLIX Power Station with Lantern is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Anker SOLIX Power Station with Lantern is $60 Off

The Anker-branded power station features a 30% smaller design allowing you to bring it with you almost anywhere to stay powered. It features a 100W solar panel that gives you a sustainable form of energy for your devices.


Get fast charge with a 3.1 PD USB-C port or use solar panels. Charge 7 devices at once with the 7 ports included on the power station, featuring 2 USB-C 140W outlets, 1 car socket with 120W, 2 USB-A with 12W, and 1 USB-C with 15W.

The Anker SOLIX Power Station with Lantern is $60 Off

Enjoy 300W of power and enjoy a 3-year battery life with LiFePO4 batteries for effective and smart temperature control for your devices plugged, giving you peace of mind that your devices and the battery are safe while being charged fast for you to use.

Grab the Anker SOLIX Power Station With a Lantern for $60 off on Amazon today!

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