The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off

Apple’s reliable item tracking device is discounted in today’s deal. The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is down to just $74.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Affix an AirTag to your car keys or wallet and you won’t have to worry or spend as much time looking for them. It’s intuitive and useful in the even you need to locate your item or device in a hurry. You can play a sound on the tracker’s built-in speaker and follow the audio clue. Or, you can ask Siri via your iPhone and the assistant will tell you exactly where it is. Thanks to Precision Finding and Ultra Wideband, you’ll be able to just cruise right in and let it lead you to the AirTag.

In the event you can’t find it, the AirTag taps into the Find My network through other Apple devices. Get the discounted AirTag 4-Pack today!

