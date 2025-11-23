Daily Deals

The Apple AirTag is $11 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirTag marked $11 off. You can keep track and find devices that are connected to the AirTag like your iPad or iPhone with the use of the Find My App. The Find My network is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy, and you can rest assured that the AirTag does not store any history or data.


The AirTag has a built-in speaker that you can play a sound cue from if you cannot physically see your device that the AirTag is connected to. You can also ask Siri to do this for you. It features Ultra Wideband technology for precision finding, leading you near or directly to your missing item or device.

The AirTag is IP67 dust and water resistant for worry-free use when attached to your valuables. It can help you keep track and easily find your stuff, and could be useful in case something gets lost. Order the AirTag now!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag. Keep Track of and find Your Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Backpack, and More. Simple one-tap Set up with iPhone or iPad Apple AirTag. Keep Track of and find Your Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Backpack, and More. Simple one-tap... $29.00 $22.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

