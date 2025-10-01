The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro up for grabs at $30 off.

The Apple Pencil Pro elevates your experience with the iPad, turning it into your personal canvas for drawing, taking notes and other creative activities that you do for work or for school. It is compatible and works with a wide variety of iPads like the iPad Pro M4 with 11 inches and 13 inches display, as well as the iPad Mini which has the A17 chip.

The Apple Pencil Pro features advanced tools like Haptics to feel shapes, gestures like barrel roll and squeeze, and simply tapping to change brushes and access the tools, low latency, pressure and tilt sensitivity. It has a preview feature so you can see the mark before you start writing, and does everything pixel-perfect!

If you are looking for an Apple Accessory to add to your arsenal, you can’t go wrong with the Apple Pencil Pro. Get yours now!