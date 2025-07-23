The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off

Apple’s Pro stylus is the only accessory you need to write, draw, and edit videos on an iPad Pro or iPad Air. Today, the Pencil Pro is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Pencil Pro has lots of features that are intuitive and offer unprecedented creative control. It has a low-latency connection and supports pressure and tilt sensitivity so you can create artwork just the way you want it. The accessory conveniently charges and pairs wirelessly- just hold the Pencil Pro near the iPad and it will attach itself.

You’ll love the advanced features built into Apple’s Pencil Pro as well, including barrel roll and squeeze for tool access, haptics for feeling the lines snap into place, and hover for previewing. Tap a finger to change tools and continue with your work.

Get the discounted Apple Pencil Pro today!