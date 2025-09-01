Daily Deals

The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked $30 off. Elevate your drawing experience and transform your iPad into your personal canvas! The Apple Pencil Pro gives you that creative liberty you need as an artist, with gestures allowing you to change the brush, access tools available, and make shapes snap and feel in place.


Painting and drawing is easy with the Apple Pencil Pro with low latency, a flat edge, pixel-perfect precision, and tilt and pressure sensitivity. It helps minimize errors and makes it feel like you are drawing on a real canvas. You can pair and charge the device magnetically.

The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with multiple devices like the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, 11-inch M2 iPad Air,13-inch M3 iPad Air, and the iPad Mini with the A17 Pro Chip.

If you are looking for the perfect stylus for your art projects or for taking notes during work or school, grab the Apple Pencil Pro now and save money!

