The Apple Pencil Pro is $34 Off

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked $34 off. Turn your iPad into your canvas for your next personal recreation, work, or school projects, allowing you to get things done easily. You can also take notes in the built-in Notes app or Freeform and other apps from the App Store, mark and sign documents more easily.

The Apple Pencil Pro is equipped with advanced tools you can access easily, where you can use gestures like a barrel roll and squeezing the pencil to access them, changing brushes and tools with a simple tap of your finger, and making strokes by simply letting the tip touch the screen of your device. It features pressure pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching and painting, tilt sensitivity and low latency, along with a flat edge. You can charge, attach via the magnet, and quickly pair the pencil with your m4 iPad Pro or M2 iPad Air for your convenience.

Grab the Apple Pencil Pro today!