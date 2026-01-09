Daily Deals

The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked $35 off. The accessory puts advanced tools at your disposal, giving you the ultimate creative liberty. You can use gestures like barrels and squeeze to gain access to the tools of the Pencil to change brushes, strokes, and haptics, wherein you can feel shapes snap perfectly into place. The Pencil Pro features tilt and pressure sensitivity, low latency, and accuracy down to the last pixel, along with a flat edge. The accessory is easy to use, letting you charge, pair, and attach it magnetically.


Maximize productivity with apps that are built in, like Freeform and Notes, and millions of apps you can download from the App Store. Turn your iPad into a limitless digital studio with the Apple Pencil Pro. Sign, mark documents, color, and take notes from meetings, work, or school, and use your Pencil to draw or sketch whenever you feel inspired. Grab the Apple Pencil Pro today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil Pro: Latest Model - Device Compatibility Check Required - Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Charges and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Latest Model - Device Compatibility Check Required - Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt... $129.00 $92.97Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

