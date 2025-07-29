Daily Deals

The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s budget smartwatch has fallen to an even lower price in today’s deal. The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE 2 will be an excellent asset for everyone, featuring a Retina display, fitness trackers, and safety functions. You’ll love the many ways it can be customized, including the watch faces and straps. By the way, the straps come in many colors, materials, and styles. If your kids don’t have an iPhone yet, don’t worry- you can set it up and have them stay safe and connected at all times. It’s also durable, having a 50-meter water resistance.

With the GPS model, you can use Siri, call for help, listen to music, and take a call or send a text straight from your smartwatch. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band S/M. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Lost your password?