Daily Deals

The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off

The 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE is the latest budget smartwatch in Apple’s lineup. Today, the 40mm GPS model is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Watch SE is just as good as the main Apple Watch lineup, except for premium features. You get a capable smartwatch with a Retina display, a heart rate monitor, sleep and fitness trackers, and notification alerts when connected to an iPhone. It’s an excellent choice for kids and those who still don’t have their own iPhone for connectivity and staying safe.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off

The SE model offers swimproof 50m water resistance and you can get watch bands and a watch face to suit your style or preference. You can even try Fitness+ for three months free with every purchase. All in all, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a good start choice. Buy it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band S/M. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
1 Min Read
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
1 Min Read
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
1 Min Read
Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store
Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
1 Min Read
New ‘Orange’ Color Arriving to the iPhone 17 Pro
New ‘Orange’ Color Arriving to the iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
‘Sky Blue’ Color Headed to iPhone 17 Air
‘Sky Blue’ Color Headed to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?