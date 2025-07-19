The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off

The 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE is the latest budget smartwatch in Apple’s lineup. Today, the 40mm GPS model is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Watch SE is just as good as the main Apple Watch lineup, except for premium features. You get a capable smartwatch with a Retina display, a heart rate monitor, sleep and fitness trackers, and notification alerts when connected to an iPhone. It’s an excellent choice for kids and those who still don’t have their own iPhone for connectivity and staying safe.

The SE model offers swimproof 50m water resistance and you can get watch bands and a watch face to suit your style or preference. You can even try Fitness+ for three months free with every purchase. All in all, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a good start choice. Buy it today!