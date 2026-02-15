Daily Deals

The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS Is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS Is $30 Off

Looking for an all-in-one smartwatch? The Apple Watch SE 3 is a versatile fitness partner that tracks your workout, gives you real-time metrics and gives you multiple ways to exercise, the workout buddy is powered by Apple Intelligence from your iPhone allowing you to chase your goals and stay motivated.


Temperature sensing allows for richer insights on the Vitals App. You can also detect potential sleep apnea, know your sleep score, and get notified if you have an irregular rhythm, high or low heart rate.

The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS Is $30 Off

The watch comes with safety features capable of detecting car crashes or hard falls and connects you to emergency hotlines to let them know of your situation and receive medical attention immediately, you also let emergency contacts know of your situation like your parents.

Grab the Apple Watch SE 3 for $30 off today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Heart Rate Monitor, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L.... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Device Designed By Jony Ive Delayed Until Next Year
Device Designed By Jony Ive Delayed Until Next Year
1 Min Read
New Games Coming To Apple Arcade With Big Updates For Current Titles
New Games Coming To Apple Arcade With Big Updates For Current Titles
1 Min Read
Apple Rolls Out New Challenge For Apple Watch
Apple Rolls Out New Challenge For Apple Watch
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M3 iPad Air Is $119 Off
The 13-inch M3 iPad Air Is $119 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 4 May Come with Cameras
AirPods Pro 4 May Come with Cameras
1 Min Read
Go and Free ChatGPT Tiers Now Have Ads
Go and Free ChatGPT Tiers Now Have Ads
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly Bundles Introduced By YouTube TV
Budget-Friendly Bundles Introduced By YouTube TV
1 Min Read
The 4-pack 1st Generation AirTag Is $35 Off
The 4-pack 1st Generation AirTag Is $35 Off
1 Min Read
Apple May Be Planning Something Big To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Apple May Be Planning Something Big To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
1 Min Read
MacBook Pros with M5 and M5 Pro Chips May Launch in March
MacBook Pros with M5 and M5 Pro Chips May Launch in March
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?