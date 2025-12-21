Daily Deals

The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS marked $50 off. The smartwatch features health essentials like sleep score, detects if you have irregular, low or high heart rate/ rhythm, temperature sensing for better insight in the Vitals app so you can take appropriate action.


Stay connected, listen to podcasts and music, take calls, send texts, and use the SE 3 GPS with Wi-Fi on your iPhone with the Apple Watch, and set it up for your kids even if they don’t have their own device. It is also capable of detecting hard falls and car crashes, and reaches out to emergency hotlines automatically to let them know of your situation.

The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

The smartwatch has an 18-hour battery life and fast charging, giving you 8 hours of use in as fast as 15 minutes. It also now features an always-on display that lets you see the screen without having to raise your wrist. Grab the Apple Watch SE 3 today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - M/L. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Heart Rate Monitor, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - M/L.... $279.00 $229.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
20th Anniversary iPhone May Launch in Two Years
20th Anniversary iPhone May Launch in Two Years
1 Min Read
Better Image Generation Capabilities and Apple Music Integration Coming to ChatGPT
Better Image Generation Capabilities and Apple Music Integration Coming to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
A20 Pro Chip Coming to Next Gen iPad Mini OLED
A20 Pro Chip Coming to Next Gen iPad Mini OLED
1 Min Read
Amazon has the AirTag 4 Pack Marked $29 off
Amazon has the AirTag 4 Pack Marked $29 off
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max Is 5 Years Old
The AirPods Max Is 5 Years Old
1 Min Read
Kindle App Integrates AI Assistant
Kindle App Integrates AI Assistant
1 Min Read
Apple Car Key Support Rumored to Come to Toyota
Apple Car Key Support Rumored to Come to Toyota
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $34 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Golf Coming to the Apple Sports App
Golf Coming to the Apple Sports App
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Details Leaked
iPhone Fold Details Leaked
1 Min Read
Multiple Unreleased Apple Devices Leaked
Multiple Unreleased Apple Devices Leaked
1 Min Read
The Beats Studio Pro is Almost 50% Off
The Beats Studio Pro is Almost 50% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?