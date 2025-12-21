The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS marked $50 off. The smartwatch features health essentials like sleep score, detects if you have irregular, low or high heart rate/ rhythm, temperature sensing for better insight in the Vitals app so you can take appropriate action.

Stay connected, listen to podcasts and music, take calls, send texts, and use the SE 3 GPS with Wi-Fi on your iPhone with the Apple Watch, and set it up for your kids even if they don’t have their own device. It is also capable of detecting hard falls and car crashes, and reaches out to emergency hotlines automatically to let them know of your situation.

The smartwatch has an 18-hour battery life and fast charging, giving you 8 hours of use in as fast as 15 minutes. It also now features an always-on display that lets you see the screen without having to raise your wrist. Grab the Apple Watch SE 3 today!