The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch SE 3 in 44mm size with GPS feature marked $50 off. The watch has an always-on display, meaning you can see the watch face so you can see the time without having to raise your wrist. It has a battery life that lasts up to 18 hours, so it requires less charging, yet you gain more usage hours. 


The Apple Watch SE 3 is a strong fitness partner, giving you a variety of ways to track workouts and see your metrics in real-time, and a Workout Buddy that runs on Apple Intelligence to help you stay motivated and reach your fitness goals.

The watch comes with safety features capable of detecting a hard fall or severe crash. It connects you with emergency hotlines automatically so you can receive medical attention immediately, and can be set to let loved ones know that you got to where you need to be safely.

Grab the Apple Watch SE 3 today!

Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Heart Rate Monitor, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L.... $269.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Lost your password?