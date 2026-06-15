The Apple Watch SE 3 is $30 off

The Apple Watch provides you with health insights and serves as an advanced health tracker to get you to understand your body better. You will be notified of potential sleep apnea, identify your sleep score and identify irregular rhythm or a low or high heart rate.

The smart watch is a versatile fitness partner that tracks your workouts from strength training to running. You are provided with metrics in real time with a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. It has safety features that can detect car crashes or hard falls and connects you automatically with emergency hotlines for immediate medical attention.

An Always On display allows you to see your watch face and time without having to raise your wrist to light up the display of your watch. Enjoy 18 hours of battery life with the watch and fast charging getting 8 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Get the Apple Watch SE 3 for $30 off on Amazon today!