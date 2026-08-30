Daily Deals

The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off

The Apple Watch is an amazing fitness partner that tracks your workout in various ways, from steps to calories burnt. You get access to Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence.


The smartwatch is capable of detecting car crashes and hard falls, and helps connect you to emergency hotlines to receive medical attention immediately. It also lets loved ones know you reached where you need to be. The device features an always-on display, so you don’t have to keep raising your wrist to light it up and view metrics and the time.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off

The SE 3 provides you with insight into your health by tracking your heart rate for high and low heart rate, irregular rhythm, and your sleep. The watch has a battery life that lasts 18 hours for all-day use, with 15 minutes of fast charging giving you 8 hours of battery life.

Grab the Apple Watch SE 3 for $79 off on Amazon today!

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