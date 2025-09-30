The Apple Watch SE 3 is $9 off

The new Apple Watch SE 3 is marked $9 off, which is a great deal for a fitness partner that tracks your workout and gives valuable insights to help achieve your goals.

With metrics measured in real time and Apple Intelligence, you can see how your workout is going and make adjustments tailored to your fitness goals. The watch features health essentials like notifications for sleep apnea, your daily sleep score, and temperature sensing. It lets you know your heart rate and notifies you when it’s low or high, and if the rhythm becomes irregular. It has safety features in the event you get into a bad fall or an accident, and contact emergency hotlines automatically to get medical attention.

You can stay connected with the smartwatch, which lets you take calls, send messages, listen to podcasts, as well as your favorite music. Get the Apple Watch SE 3 today!