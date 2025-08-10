The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is marked $80 off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS marked $80 off. The smartwatch is your perfect fitness partner because it offers health insights, advanced performance metrics, and lots of ways to workout.

Stay on top of your health with notifications for low or high heart rate and irregular beating. The metrics can help you see how you are doing in your workout and your performance. With 50mm water resistance, you can use the watch even when you are swimming. Multiple safety features can help ensure your safety and to get help in case of emergencies, such as an emergency SOS to contact hotlines, fall detection, check-in, and more. 

The Apple Watch is compatible with other Apple services and gadgets you have. It allows you to locate your devices when you lose them around the house, send money and pay with Apple Pay, and open your Mac with it. The watch is easily customizable, like the watch face and the band, to match the occasion or your mood for the day. Order yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band S/M. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
