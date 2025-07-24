Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off

Grab Apple’s latest smartwatch before the deal ends. Today, the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is down to just $299 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is equipped with modern features, including an Always-On display, ECG app, fitness tracker, and other safety aspects. Innovation comes in the form of Crash Detection and Fall Detection, as well as the Emergency SOS when your phone and watch can’t get a cellular signal. These are things that can’t be easily found in other premium smartwatches. It’s added peace of mind whenever you’re at home or outside.

Apple’s smartwatch is tough and has an IP6X dust and crack resistance, and a 50m water resistance too. As an iPhone companion, you can just see the notifications on your wrist for added convenience. You can pair it up with a watch band color you like. Buy it today!

Lost your password?