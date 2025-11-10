Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS marked $119 off. The Apple Watch Series 10 features a bigger display that gives the user 30% more screen area with much more comfortable and lighter design.


The watch can give you insight on your health allowing you to use the Blood Oxygen App, take an ECG, track your respiratory rate, sleep and detect any signs of sleep apnea. You can set it to get notified if you have an irregular, low or high heart rate and rhythm.

The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off

The Apple Watch Series 10 helps you stay connected. Take a call, listen to podcasts and music, use Siri to receive notifications and send messages with the GPS working with your Wi-Fi and iPhone.


The watch is also a great fitness partner that tracks and measures your movement with Activity rings. It shows insight on your workout like the intensity, training load, as well as metrics for a wide variety of workouts that can be found in the Fitness App.

If you are looking for the perfect smartwatch that can support you in your fitness journey and stay connected wherever you go, get the Apple Watch Series 10 today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $279.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
1 Min Read
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
1 Min Read
The Newly Renovated Apple Store At Long Island Is Open
The Newly Renovated Apple Store At Long Island Is Open
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $250 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $250 Off
1 Min Read
My Nintendo App Released For the iPad and iPhone
My Nintendo App Released For the iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Signing of iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Beta Halted
Signing of iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Beta Halted
1 Min Read
Gemini and Apple Collaborating For Revamped Siri
Gemini and Apple Collaborating For Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 Is $49 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 Is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Stand One by Nomad Now Has Qi2 Support
Stand One by Nomad Now Has Qi2 Support
1 Min Read
3% Daily Cash Back Offered by Hertz
3% Daily Cash Back Offered by Hertz
1 Min Read
Mac Studio Getting M5 Ultra Chip Next Year
Mac Studio Getting M5 Ultra Chip Next Year
1 Min Read
The Anker 100W Max Charger Block Is $14 Off
The Anker 100W Max Charger Block Is $14 Off 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?