The Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS Is $150 Off

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale at $279. The watch offers you advanced health insights allowing you to take an ECG anytime, get alerted if you have an irregular heart rhythm, low or high heart rate, respiratory rate, monitor your sleep and notify you of sleep apnea.

You are able to measure your movement with Activity rings with the Apple Watch. You also get advanced metrics for a variety of workouts in the Workout app, track your training load and intensity of your workout. You get a free three month trial of Apple Fitness+ with the Apple Watch Series 10.

The Apple Watch Series 10 features a bigger display and a comfortable and thin design for all day use without experiencing discomfort. If you are looking for an all-around watch, the Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS is a great choice. Order yours now!



