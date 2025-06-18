The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Grab the Apple Watch Series 10 at a low price. Today, the 42mm GPS model is down to just $299 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a good, solid buy if you want a capable wearable throughout the day. It’s an iPhone extension, a fitness tracker, and has some health apps and sensors you’d like. Wear it on your wrists and you can get timely notifications showing on the Always-On Retina display. You can also take an ECG anytime, and the watch will tell you if you have an irregular heart rate. More than that, you can send a text, use Siri, listen to music, and take a call anywhere you are.

In itself, the Apple Watch Series 10 is carbon neutral and boasts high durability, with an IP6X rating and a crack-resistant shell. Get the discounted 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 today!

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $390.28Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
