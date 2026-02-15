The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 11 features a lightweight and thin design made for comfortable all day wear. It is a strong fitness partner that can track your workout and give you advanced metrics.

The display is made of superdurable glass that’s 2x scratch resistant compared to its predecessor. It can also withstand water with a water resistance rating of 50m, for worry-free use in daily handwashing and pool activities.

The watch allows you to take an ECG at home and gives you insight on your health, notifying you of high low heart rate or if you have an irregular heart rhythm, sleep metrics, and potential sleep apnea. Get insight on the sleep quality you are getting with the sleep score and find ways to make your sleep restorative.

With a battery life of up to 24 hours, the Apple Watch Series 11 lets you use the features without having to charge frequently. Merely 15 minutes of charging gives you 8 hours of normal use. Order yours and save $100 today!