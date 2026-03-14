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The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm cell is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm cell is $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 11 allows you to stay connected wherever you go. Install podcasts, music, contact emergency services, and take calls and send texts on the watch; it now also features 5G for faster and stronger connectivity.


The watch features a display made of superdurable glass, twice as scratch-resistant as its predecessor. It’s also rated IP6X dust resistant and has a water resistance rating of 50m, so it can withstand swimming.

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm cell is $100 Off

Apple’s device features a lightweight and thin design for comfortable all-day wear, even when sleeping. You can track your sleep score with this. Sleep score is a simple way of understanding your sleep quality and how to make it better.

It touts a battery life of 24 hours with normal use, and you can get up to 8 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of fast charging. This means you don’t have to worry about the battery.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm cell for $100 to have a versatile watch you can wear all day!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS + Cellular 42mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case w Light Blush Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS + Cellular 42mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case w Light Blush... Buy on Amazon

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