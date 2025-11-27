Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 with a 42 mm case marked $50 off. Stay connected on the go with the Apple Watch, which is capable of sending messages, playing podcasts and music, taking calls, providing notifications, with support for Siri and 5G for fast connection.


The Apple Watch Series 11 features a lightweight and thin design for comfortable wear during your work outs and when you’re sleeping. The smartwatch can last up to 24 hours, and just 15 minutes of fast charging gives you 8 hours of usage. It is equipped with safety features capable of detecting severe car crashes or hard falls, connecting the user automatically to emergency hotlines to let them know of the situation and receive medical attention immediately.

If you are looking for a feature-packed, durable smartwatch that can be a reliable fitness partner and safety assistant, the Apple Watch Series 11 is a great deal at $340. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band... $399.00 $339.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

