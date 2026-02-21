The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off

The Apple Watch provides you with insights into your health, allowing you to take an ECG at any time of the day, get notified of irregular rhythm or low or high heart rate, and potentially detect sleep apnea. You can know your sleep score, a simple and easy way to understand your sleep quality.

The watch is a versatile fitness partner providing you with metrics for all your workouts and has features like training load, Heart Rate Zones, a pacer, and a workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. The Apple Watch also comes with a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+

The watch features safety features capable of detecting crashes and hard falls, and connects you with emergency hotlines automatically to let them know of your situation and receive medical attention immediately.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!