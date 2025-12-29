Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS + Cell Is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 with GPS + Cellular capability in 42mm size marked $100 off, making for a great deal for a versatile fitness partner that gives you insight on your workout, training load, with heart rate zones and pacer features.


The smartwatch gives you insight to your health allowing you to take an ECG anytime, get notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm, high or low heart rate and lets you know of your sleep quality. Featuring a lightweight and thin design made for comfort, you can wear the smartwatch all day even in your sleep. 

It has a battery life of 24 hours so you don’t have to worry about your usage. The Apple Watch is made with superdurable glass scratch resistant by 2x more than its predecessor, capable of withstanding 50m of water and is IP6X dust resistant so your watch can resist the elements. Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Purple Fog Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Purple Fog Sport Band -... $431.00 Buy on Amazon

