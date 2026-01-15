Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS marked $100 off. The watch is a powerful fitness partner that provides you with metrics for all your workouts and a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. You can get a free 3-month trial of Apple Fitness+ with the Apple Watch Series 11, so you can try meditations and exercises tailored to your goals.


The watch is built to last with a display made of superdurable glass that is 2x more scratch-resistant compared to its predecessor. It is rated IP6x dust resistant and can withstand 50m of water, so you can use the watch for swimming. 

The watch can detect severe car crashes or hard falls and can be set to contact emergency hotlines in case you need it. The smartwatch can alert them of your situation even if a person may be unresponsive, and help with receiving immediate medical attention. It can also let you take an ECG at any time of the day and receive hypertension notifications. Experience peace of mind with the Apple Watch Series 11 as your health and safety partner. Get yours today!

