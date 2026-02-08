Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is on sale for $100 off. You can take a call, send texts, use Siri, and listen to music. The GPS of the Apple Watch Series 11 can work with your Wi-Fi and phone, helping you stay connected. It has a 24 hour battery life when used normally and can fast charge giving you 8 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes charging. 


Equipped with safety features capable of detecting severe car crashes or hard falls, the watch can connect you to emergency hotlines automatically to inform them of your situation so you can receive immediate medical attention. The watch is made to last, built with a superdurable glass display scratch resistant by 2x compared to its predecessor, and is also IP6X dust resistant and can withstand water up to 50m, letting you go about your day without worries and keep pace with your adventures.

Get the Apple Watch Series 11 today!

