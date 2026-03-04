The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

The Apple Watch is a versatile fitness partner that provides you with metrics for a bunch of workouts you perform. You also get access to features like training load, Heart Rate Zones, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, and Pacer. In addition, you could get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free with the Apple Watch.

The watch features safety features like severe car crash and hard fall detection, and connects automatically to emergency hotlines so that you can inform them of your situation and receive medical attention immediately.

The watch allows you to take an ECG anytime, and you are also notified of potential sleep apnea, irregular heart rhythms, low or high heart rates, and more. You can also know your sleep score, a simplified way of understanding and tracking your sleep, and get tips on how to make your sleep more restorative.

