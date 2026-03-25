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The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 off

The watch provides you with insights on your health, capable of detecting potential sleep apnea, be notified of low or high heart rate and irregular heart rhythm, readings of your blood oxygen, and your sleep with a sleep score, an easy way to understand and track your sleep quality, and offers tips to make it more restorative.


The watch is a versatile fitness partner providing you with metrics on your workout and has features such as training load, Pacer, and Heart rate zone, along with a workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+.

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 off

The watch allows you to stay connected, letting you listen to music, use Siri, get notifications from your connected device, take calls, and send texts. The watch also works with your Wi-Fi or iPhone to stay connected on the go.

Get the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band... Buy on Amazon

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