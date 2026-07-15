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The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 11 provides you with insight into your health as it tracks potential sleep apnea, detects high or low heart rate and irregular rhythm, and lets you take an ECG at any time of the day. You also get to understand your sleep with Sleep Score, a simplified way of understanding, and steps on how to make your sleep more restorative.


The smart watch is a versatile fitness partner that has features like Heart Rate Zones, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, Pacer, and training load. It features a lightweight and thin design perfect for comfortable all-day wear during exercise and sleep.

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

The watch detects potential hypertension and chronic high blood pressure. The watch is made to last with a superdurable glass display, 2x more scratch-resistant than the previous model.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!

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