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The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

The Series 11 watch provides you insight to your health with metrics provided on your wrist. It is capable of detecting irregular rhythms, high or low heart rates, potential sleep apnea and metrics of your sleep known as sleep score. Sleep score is the simplified way of understanding your sleep, with steps provided on how to make it more restorative.


The wearable device is a strong fitness partner via Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, with other features like training load, Pacer, and Heart Rate zones with metrics sent to your device.

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off

The watch detects potential hypertension and chronic high blood pressure by analyzing the blood vessels and how they respond to your heartbeat. The smartwatch is comfortable to wear all day as it has a lightweight and thin design.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!

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