Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is 25% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 in 42mm size with GPS marked $100 off. The watch features a lightweight and thin design for comfortable all-day wear. You can even wear the watch while you’re sleeping, so you can know your sleep score and better understand and improve your sleep quality.


Safety features offer live-saving assistance in case of an emergency. The smartwatch can detect car crashes and hard falls and connects you to saved emergency hotlines and contacts the service automatically to let them know of the situation fast, and help the user receive medical attention immediately.

The Series 11 Apple Watch is durable as it’s made from a superdurable glass display that is 2x scratch resistant compared to its predecessor, the Series 10, and is rated IP6X dust resistant as well as a water resistance rating of 50m. Get the Apple Watch Series 11 while it’s on sale!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band -... $439.00 Buy on Amazon

