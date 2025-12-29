The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is 25% Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS in Rose Gold aluminum case marked $100 off. The watch features a lightweight and thin design made for comfortable all day wear, while exercising or during your sleep.


You can use the watch to gain insights to your sleep quality with the sleep score feature, allowing you to sleep better and make it restorative. Get advanced metrics across your workouts and enjoy Apple Fitness+ for free for three months.

The watch can withstand daily wear, as it is made with superdurable glass which is 2x scratch resistant compared to its predecessor. It is rated IP6X dust resistant with 50m of water resistance so it can withstand the elements. You can get up to 24hours of battery life with the Apple Watch with normal use, and get 8 hours of usage with only 15 minutes of fast charging.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS today!

