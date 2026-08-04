The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $99 Off

The Series 11 watch is a strong fitness partner, providing you with metrics like Heart Rate Zones, Pacer, a Workout Buddy Powered by Apple Intelligence, and training load perfect for those who live an active lifestyle.

The watch features a thin and lightweight design for all-day comfortable wear, even during your sleep. The watch tracks rest and presents it in a sleep score, a simplified way of understanding your sleep quality and how to make it more restorative.

The smartwatch can detect potential hypertension and chronic high blood pressure by analyzing how the blood vessels in your body respond to your heartbeat. It features a superdurable glass display with a water resistance of up to 50m, perfect to bring during diving, swimming, and for outside activities without worrying about damaging the watch.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS for $99 off on Amazon today!

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