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The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off

The Watch Series 11 is made to last with a rating of IP6X, capable of water resistance of up to 50m. It has a display made of superdurable glass that is 2x more scratch resistant compared to the previous model, perfect to bring during swims, climbing and hiking.


The watch is a strong fitness partner with workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, provides you with metrics to your workout and has features like training load, pacer and heart rate zones. It features a thin and lightweight design for all-day comfortable wear even during sleep.

The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off

Understand your sleep better with a daily sleep score, the most simplified way of understanding and measuring your sleep to see your sleep quality and steps to make it more restorative so you feel refreshed.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm for $120 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band -... Buy on Amazon

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