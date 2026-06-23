The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off

The Watch Series 11 is made to last with a rating of IP6X, capable of water resistance of up to 50m. It has a display made of superdurable glass that is 2x more scratch resistant compared to the previous model, perfect to bring during swims, climbing and hiking.

The watch is a strong fitness partner with workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, provides you with metrics to your workout and has features like training load, pacer and heart rate zones. It features a thin and lightweight design for all-day comfortable wear even during sleep.

Understand your sleep better with a daily sleep score, the most simplified way of understanding and measuring your sleep to see your sleep quality and steps to make it more restorative so you feel refreshed.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm for $120 off on Amazon today!