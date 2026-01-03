The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell is $100 Off

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell marked $100 off. The watch is a powerful fitness partner that gives you advanced metrics for all the workouts you do, with features like Heart Rate Zones, Pacers, Workout Buddy, and training load. You also get 3 months free of Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.

The smartwatch features notifications for hypertension, detecting any potential signs of high blood pressure so you can take action. You can also take an ECG at any time of the day to gain insight into your health.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is made to last with a display made of superdurable glass 2x scratch resistant. It can also withstand 50m of water and is rated IP6X dust resistant. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life, and just 15 minutes of fast charging can deliver up to 8 hours, so you can keep using your watch for various activities. Order yours today!