The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS + Cellular is $120 Off

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell marked $120 off. The Apple Watch Series 11 features a lightweight and thin design made for comfort. You can wear the watch all day, even while sleeping and working out.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is a versatile watch that can help you take control of your health and can be your dedicated tool to meet your fitness goals. It provides insightful data for your workouts and comes with features like Heart Rate Zones, Pacer, and training load. You also get a free trial for 3 months for Apple Fitness+

Stay connected on the go with the Apple Watch Series 11. Make a call, send a text, contact emergency services in the event of emergencies or accidents, and download podcasts and music even if you don’t have an iPhone nearby. Upgrade to an Apple Watch today!