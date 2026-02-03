Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 11 with GPS in 46mm size. Get great value in a lightweight and thin smartwatch that makes for a strong fitness partner. Wear the watch all day, during sleep or workout sessions,  without experiencing discomfort while you gain more insight into your health.


Take an ECG any time of the day. Get notified about an irregular heart rhythm, high or low heart rate and any potential signs of sleep apnea. You can also get metrics of your sleep using the vitals app, know your sleep score to better understand your sleep quality, and get blood oxygen readings to stay on track and on top of your health.

The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off

The watch is made with a superdurable glass display that is 2x scratch resistant compared to the past model. It is also IP6X dust resistant and can withstand 50m of water. Invest in a durable smartwatch and get the Apple Watch Series 11 today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple
Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
1 Min Read
Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending
Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
1 Min Read
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
1 Min Read
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
1 Min Read
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
1 Min Read
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
1 Min Read
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
1 Min Read
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?