The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off

Stay connected with the Series 11 GPS compatible with your Wi-Fi or iPhone so you can listen to music, use Siri, take calls, and text a message to people. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life with normal use and get 8 hours of battery life from 15 minutes of charging.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is made of superdurable glass built to last, compared to its predecessor, 2x more scratch-resistant. It is IP6X dust resistant and has a water resistance rating of 50m, so you can bring it with you on your swims.

The smartwatch features a lightweight and thin design for all-day comfortable wear, even when sleeping, so you can track your sleep score. This is a simplified way of understanding sleep and how to make it more restorative for you so you have more energy for the day.

