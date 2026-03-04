Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Stay connected with the Series 11 GPS compatible with your Wi-Fi or iPhone so you can listen to music, use Siri, take calls, and text a message to people. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life with normal use and get 8 hours of battery life from 15 minutes of charging.


The Apple Watch Series 11 is made of superdurable glass built to last, compared to its predecessor, 2x more scratch-resistant. It is IP6X dust resistant and has a water resistance rating of 50m, so you can bring it with you on your swims.

The smartwatch features a lightweight and thin design for all-day comfortable wear, even when sleeping, so you can track your sleep score. This is a simplified way of understanding sleep and how to make it more restorative for you so you have more energy for the day.

Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!

