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The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The Series 11 Apple Watch provides you with health insights, allowing you to take an ECG at any time of the day. You will be notified of potential sleep apnea, irregular heart rhythm, low or high heart rates, and more. You can also track your sleep score, an easy way to understand and track your sleep and how to make it more restorative.


The smartwatch features safety tech such as detecting severe car crashes or hard falls, and connects you to emergency hotlines automatically. In the event an accident happens, you can also let people in your emergency contacts know of your situation.

The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

You get a versatile fitness partner for tracking metrics of your workout, with features such as Heart Rate Zones, Workout Buddy by Apple Intelligence, training load, and pacer. The Apple Watch also comes with a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS for $100 off and have a versatile watch on your wrist today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band -... Buy on Amazon

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