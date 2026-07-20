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The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 11 provides you with insight into your health, allowing you to check your heart rate and track your sleep score, the simplified method used to identify your sleep and its quality, while giving you steps to make it more restorative for a healthy you.


The watch is built to last, made with a 2x more resistant superdurable glass display with a water resistance rating of 50m, while also IP6X dust resistant, meaning that it can withstand water from a swimming session and rock climbing.

The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The watch features safety features capable of detecting hard falls and crashes, and helps you connect to emergency services to let them know of your situation and get medical attention. You can also let your family know if you have reached where you need to be safely.

Grab the advanced Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band -... Buy on Amazon

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