The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The Apple Watch 11 is a versatile fitness partner that features advanced metrics like Pacer, training load, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, and Heart Rate zones.

The smartwatch features a lightweight and thin design for all-day comfortable wear. It offers safety features that are capable of detecting car crashes or hard falls and connects you with emergency hotlines and contacts automatically.

Sleep score is a simple way of understanding your sleep. This provides you insight to your sleep quality and gives you ways to make it more restorative. The Apple Watch is made to last, featuring a 2x scratch resistant superdurable glass display and is rated IP6X dust resistant. It’s capable of resisting up to 50m of water so you can bring it with you to your swims and dives.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!