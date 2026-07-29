The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The watch notifies you of potential hypertension by checking how your blood vessels respond to your heartbeat and can detect potential signs of high blood pressure. It features safety measures that can detect hard crashes or falls and connects you with emergency hotlines to get immediate medical attention, letting your emergency contacts know your condition. They are also notified if you reach where you need to be safely.

The watch is a versatile fitness partner that features Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence and has advanced metrics and features such as Heart Rate Zones and Pacer.

The watch features a thin and lightweight design for all-day comfortable wear, even during your sleep, to know your sleep score, the simplified way of tracking your sleep, and understanding your sleep quality.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!