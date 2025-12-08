The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off

The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS+Cell 46mm size is marked $70 off on Amazon. Stay connected even when on the go, allowing you to take calls, send messages, download and listen to podcasts and music, and even contact emergency hotlines when you need help, even if your iPhone is not with you. It is now also equipped with 5G.

Get more insight into your health with the Apple Watch detecting potential sleep apnea, irregular, high or low heart rhythms, readings of your blood oxygen, and health metrics overnight via the Vitals app. You can understand your sleep quality more by tracking and getting to know your sleep score.

The smartwatch is designed to last, made with super-durable glass that is scratch-resistant by 2x compared to its predecessor. It is also IP6X dust resistant and can withstand up to 50m of water. Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cell today!